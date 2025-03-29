This MP district goes veg for Chaitra Navratri: Fish, eggs, meat sale banned from March 30-April 7

Maihar district in Madhya Pradesh is going vegetarian for a whole nine days on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri 2025, marking the start of the Hindu New Year. As the nine-day Navratri celebration begins from April 30, the district has banned the sale of meat, fish and eggs until April 7 keeping the religious sentiments of the Hindu community.

The order to ban the sale of meat, fish and eggs was issued by the district administration under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, which grants the power to issue immediate preventive orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger.

According to news agency ANI, SDM Vikas Singh issued the order saying that this ban has been imposed to maintain the religious sanctity during Navratri and respect the faith of the devotees.

“I, Vikas Kumar Singh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Maihar, hereby, using the powers conferred under Section 163 of the BNSS 2023, completely ban the purchase and sale of meat, fish and eggs in the entire Maihar Nagar Palika from March 30, 2025 to midnight of April 7, 2025,” the order read.

“During this time, meat, fish and eggs will not be sold at any place in the city,” the order read.

If anyone is caught violating the order – that is seen selling meat, fish and eggs from March 30 to April 7 – s/he would be liable to punishment under section 223 of the Bharatiya Naya Sahita (BNS) 2023 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant).

The order also highlighted that Maa Sharday Chaitra Navratri Mela would be organized in Maihar district from March 30 to April 7.

Maihar has been declared a religious city by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department and lakhs of devotees come to Maihar every day from across the country to seek blessings of Maa Sharda.

Chaitra Navratri in 2025 will commence on March 30. Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga.