This new man-made Covid strain is 5 times more infectious with 80% kill rate

The researchers at Boston University have claimed that they have developed a Covid-19 strain that inflicts severe disease and has 80 per cent kill rate. The ones that are dominant across the world such as the sub-variants of Omicron are said to be mild when it comes to their severity. To develop the most lethal Covid strain, the researchers, according to a report, extracted the spike protein from Omicron and genetically engineered it into the strain of Covid-19 which was first detected in China’s Wuhan and tried it on mice.

