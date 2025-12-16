This New U.S. Immigration Rule Could Get Your Application Denied… For A Photo

USCIS New Photo Rule SHOCKS Immigrants! Old pics (even 10-year) BANNED-must be max 3 years old & taken by USCIS/authorized providers only. No more applicant-submitted photos to fight identity fraud. Covid-era decades-old images? Gone! Affects visas, green cards, work permits-1M+ yearly applicants scramble. Stricter security or unnecessary hurdle?
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.