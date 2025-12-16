English
Business News/ News / This New U.S. Immigration Rule Could Get Your Application Denied… For A Photo

This New U.S. Immigration Rule Could Get Your Application Denied… For A Photo

Updated: 16 Dec 2025, 09:52 pm IST Livemint

USCIS New Photo Rule SHOCKS Immigrants! Old pics (even 10-year) BANNED-must be max 3 years old & taken by USCIS/authorized providers only. No more applicant-submitted photos to fight identity fraud. Covid-era decades-old images? Gone! Affects visas, green cards, work permits-1M+ yearly applicants scramble. Stricter security or unnecessary hurdle?

 
