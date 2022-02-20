OPEN APP
Home / News / This optical illusion with different numbers will jumble your mind. What do you see?
Listen to this article

Social media is a haven for posts with crazy and mind-boggling content and we have found one more, which fits the repertoire properly. Twitter user Benonwine has posted a jaw-dropping optical illusion that has gone viral.

This puzzling optical illusion will put your eyesight to a test.

“DO you see a number? If so, what number?" Benonwine wrote while sharing the post.

The picture shows a number partly concealed within a striped black and grey circle. Netizens are asked if they see a number and, if so, what number do they see?

Check out the post here:

The tweet has gathered over 2,500 likes, 545 retweets at the time of publishing the story.

One person wrote: '45 283...and what's the catch? Should I book an appointment with my GP?'

Another one said: 'I can only see 528. Does that mean anything about my eyesight?'

A third Twitterati said: 'I can see 45283, since looking at the other replies I’ve others are seeing 2 other numbers. I can see there are numbers there but can’t make them up.'

However, the actual answer is – 3452839.

Well, what are your thoughts on this optical illusion?

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout