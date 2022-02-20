Social media is a haven for posts with crazy and mind-boggling content and we have found one more, which fits the repertoire properly. Twitter user Benonwine has posted a jaw-dropping optical illusion that has gone viral.

This puzzling optical illusion will put your eyesight to a test.

“DO you see a number? If so, what number?" Benonwine wrote while sharing the post.

The picture shows a number partly concealed within a striped black and grey circle. Netizens are asked if they see a number and, if so, what number do they see?

Check out the post here:

DO you see a number?



If so, what number? pic.twitter.com/wUK0HBXQZF — Benonwine (@benonwine) February 16, 2022

The tweet has gathered over 2,500 likes, 545 retweets at the time of publishing the story.

One person wrote: '45 283...and what's the catch? Should I book an appointment with my GP?'

Another one said: 'I can only see 528. Does that mean anything about my eyesight?'

A third Twitterati said: 'I can see 45283, since looking at the other replies I’ve others are seeing 2 other numbers. I can see there are numbers there but can’t make them up.'

However, the actual answer is – 3452839.

Well, what are your thoughts on this optical illusion?

