This optical illusion with different numbers will jumble your mind. What do you see?
- ‘DO you see a number? If so, what number?’ Twitter user Benonwine wrote while sharing the post
Social media is a haven for posts with crazy and mind-boggling content and we have found one more, which fits the repertoire properly. Twitter user Benonwine has posted a jaw-dropping optical illusion that has gone viral.
This puzzling optical illusion will put your eyesight to a test.
“DO you see a number? If so, what number?" Benonwine wrote while sharing the post.
The picture shows a number partly concealed within a striped black and grey circle. Netizens are asked if they see a number and, if so, what number do they see?
Check out the post here:
The tweet has gathered over 2,500 likes, 545 retweets at the time of publishing the story.
One person wrote: '45 283...and what's the catch? Should I book an appointment with my GP?'
Another one said: 'I can only see 528. Does that mean anything about my eyesight?'
A third Twitterati said: 'I can see 45283, since looking at the other replies I’ve others are seeing 2 other numbers. I can see there are numbers there but can’t make them up.'
However, the actual answer is – 3452839.
Well, what are your thoughts on this optical illusion?
