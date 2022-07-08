Home / News / This part of Delhi has the maximum number of dangerous buildings, as per survey
This part of Delhi has the maximum number of dangerous buildings, as per survey
2 min read.12:48 PM ISTLivemint
Civic agencies in Delhi have identified over 375 houses and buildings as dangerous or under structural stress and have undertaken demolition and repair exercises
The maximum number of dangerous buildings in the national capital have been identified in North Delhi.
Civic agencies in Delhi have identified over 375 houses and buildings as dangerous or under structural stress and have undertaken demolition and repair exercises.
According to the MCD’s Survey of Dangerous Houses for the year 2022, these include 265 out of a total 266 buildings located in Karol Bagh, Narela, Rohini and City Sadar Paharganj zones.
The survey covered a total of 24,73,179 buildings.
The survey was conducted after L-G VK Saxena had directed the MCD and the New Delhi Municipal Council to identify dangerous buildings prone to collapse or damage and ensure that adequate safety measures are in place.
112 dangerous buildings were found in City Sadar Paharganj zone as of July 1, as per the survey.
On visual inspection, 79 properties were detected and found in dangerous condition. Out of this, 7 properties were demolished, repaired by the department as well as the owner himself. Further, 292 advisory notices were issued by the department directing the owner and occupier to carry out immediate necessary repairs, stated the survey.
As many as 101 dangerous buildings were found in Civil Lines zone, one in South Delhi, none in East Delhi, and one in Yusuf Sarai.
The NDMC is also undertaking the survey and so far, 110 premises were found to be under structural stress. Action is being taken under NDMC Act, added the survey.
The MCD, till July 1, surveyed 24,73,179 out of 26,62,135 houses in the city of which 266 were declared dangerous and notices were issued to the owners, said an officer of the civic body. In North Delhi Municipal Corporation zones over 10,32,393 houses were surveyed, of which 755 were found repairable and 265 declared dangerous. A total of 34 houses were repaired, official figures showed.
At 112, the highest number of dangerous buildings were identified in the Sadar Paharganj zone through visual inspection. 14 buildings were demolished in the zone, the figures showed. Further, 497 advisory notices were issued to the owners of the properties, directing them to carry out immediate repairs. The demolition and repair works were undertaken by the civic body as well as the owners, the survey said.
In South Delhi Municipal Corporation zones, 1,05,684 houses were surveyed and one house was found dangerous in the Yusuf Sarai area but its demolition in May this year could not be carried out due to a court stay on it.
In East Delhi Municipal Corporation zones, 3,83,102 houses were surveyed and none was found dangerous while 27 needed repairs, it stated.
The MCD is taking appropriate action to prevent any incident during the rains, they added.
