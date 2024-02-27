News
This RBI circular could mean fewer ARCs to resolve toxic assets
Summary
- Industry executives said this could be detrimental for smaller ARCs that lack the ability to meet the NOF guidelines
Mumbai: A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directive from 2022 could potentially reduce the number of stressed asset turnaround companies in India, experts said, as these institutions try to meet the regulatory net owned funds requirement deadline in March.
