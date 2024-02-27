This RBI circular could mean fewer ARCs to resolve toxic assets

According to two senior ARC officials, the industry could have fewer players as many might not be able to meet the NOF requirements. Both spoke on condition of anonymity, unwilling to comment on the businesses of their industry peers. However, one of these officials said that there are several ARCs that are doing little businesses, with the top five ARCs cornering the majority of the business. The person said that as per industry estimates Edelweiss ARC, Arcil, JM Financial ARC, Phoenix ARC, and Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise (ACRE) comprise over 70-80% of the system assets under management (AUM).