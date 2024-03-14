This Scientist Fought His Attackers in Court—and Won

Soft-spoken in person, Mann can be a tiger online. He spars with critics on his X account, where he has more than 220,000 followers. He punches back in frequent newspaper opinion pieces, letters to the editor, television interviews and on podcasts. In 2024 alone, he has done more than 20 interviews with major news outlets, from CNN to Le Monde. His public message is simple: The climate is changing rapidly, but it isn’t too late to save the planet.