This startup achieved over $6 million sales with just 4 employees
- Gas was started by Nikita Bier, Isaiah Turner and Dave Schatz. The social media app allows users to send anonymous compliments to thier friends and classmates through polls.
Gas is an iPhone app that was launched in August 2022. Within months of its launch, Gas has become a popular social media app alternative to TikTok, Instagram and others. The app crossed more than 1 million daily active users in October 2022. It reported more than 30,000 new users per hour in the same month.
