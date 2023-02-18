Gas is an iPhone app that was launched in August 2022. Within months of its launch, Gas has become a popular social media app alternative to TikTok, Instagram and others. The app crossed more than 1 million daily active users in October 2022. It reported more than 30,000 new users per hour in the same month.

As mentioned above, the app is available on the App Store for iPad and iPhone. The app was downloaded more than 10 million+ times. It was named as "Hottest App" by The Wall Street Journal after it ranked 1st in Apple's App Store charts.

Gas was started by Nikita Bier, Isaiah Turner and Dave Schatz. The social media app allows users to send anonymous compliments to thier friends and classmates through polls.

How is Gas different from other apps?

The word Gas comes from an internet slang which means a person who goes out of their way to impress someone. In other words, to gas someone up means to compliment them or anything else. The Gas app serves the same functions.

Unlike other social media platforms, users can remain anonymous. They do not conversate with others by sending messages or making video calls. Gas app users, on the other hand, simply add friends, answer polls and get flames when picked.

How does the Gas app work?

To start using the Gas app, one needs to give location data access to the app. Users can then sign up by choosing their high school. They can then add people from their high school, their friends and others.

But they can not message to talk to anyone. Instead, they will be asked to answer multiple-choice questions about fellow students. These questions could be around ‘the most beautiful person you have ever met,’ “Who is most likely to dress up as the poop emoji for Halloween?", “Bodies every new sport they try," and “Their smile makes my heart melt?"

The app is unfortunately not available in India.