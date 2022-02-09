OPEN APP
Bhubaneswar: Employees of the Odisha government will be granted three days leave to cast their vote during the three-tier panchayat polls in the state, according to a notification issued on Tuesday. Staffers of the state government undertakings are also entitled to special leave. 

According to a report in PTI, Panchayati raj department secretary AK Meena said in the notification that the special casual leave for a maximum period of three days can be granted to employees who desire to go to their villages to cast votes during the rural polls. 

The panchayat elections will be held in five phases between February 16 and 24.

