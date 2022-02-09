This state grants 3-day leave to govt staff employees to vote in panchayat polls

This state grants 3-day leave to govt staff employees to vote in panchayat polls1 min read . 07:10 AM IST
The panchayat elections will be held in five phases between February 16 and 24
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The panchayat elections will be held in five phases between February 16 and 24
Bhubaneswar: Employees of the Odisha government will be granted three days leave to cast their vote during the three-tier panchayat polls in the state, according to a notification issued on Tuesday. Staffers of the state government undertakings are also entitled to special leave.
Bhubaneswar: Employees of the Odisha government will be granted three days leave to cast their vote during the three-tier panchayat polls in the state, according to a notification issued on Tuesday. Staffers of the state government undertakings are also entitled to special leave.
According to a report in PTI, Panchayati raj department secretary AK Meena said in the notification that the special casual leave for a maximum period of three days can be granted to employees who desire to go to their villages to cast votes during the rural polls.
According to a report in PTI, Panchayati raj department secretary AK Meena said in the notification that the special casual leave for a maximum period of three days can be granted to employees who desire to go to their villages to cast votes during the rural polls.
The panchayat elections will be held in five phases between February 16 and 24.
The panchayat elections will be held in five phases between February 16 and 24.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!