Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / This state grants 3-day leave to govt staff employees to vote in panchayat polls

This state grants 3-day leave to govt staff employees to vote in panchayat polls

Picture for representation.
1 min read . 07:10 AM IST Livemint

The panchayat elections will be held in five phases between February 16 and 24

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bhubaneswar: Employees of the Odisha government will be granted three days leave to cast their vote during the three-tier panchayat polls in the state, according to a notification issued on Tuesday. Staffers of the state government undertakings are also entitled to special leave. 

Bhubaneswar: Employees of the Odisha government will be granted three days leave to cast their vote during the three-tier panchayat polls in the state, according to a notification issued on Tuesday. Staffers of the state government undertakings are also entitled to special leave. 

According to a report in PTI, Panchayati raj department secretary AK Meena said in the notification that the special casual leave for a maximum period of three days can be granted to employees who desire to go to their villages to cast votes during the rural polls. 

According to a report in PTI, Panchayati raj department secretary AK Meena said in the notification that the special casual leave for a maximum period of three days can be granted to employees who desire to go to their villages to cast votes during the rural polls. 

The panchayat elections will be held in five phases between February 16 and 24.

The panchayat elections will be held in five phases between February 16 and 24.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!