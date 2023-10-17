Those New Pickleball Courts? Thank Ozempic.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum just got $20 million to build a high-tech classroom for visiting students. The source: weight-loss drug wealth.

Two nonprofit foundations are large shareholders of Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, the companies selling the drugs Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro popularly used to reduce weight. Thanks to the drugs’ skyrocketing sales, the foundations’ stakes have surged in value, creating windfalls that are reshaping charitable giving.

The philanthropies are now among the biggest in the world, with the Novo Nordisk Foundation counting $114 billion in assets and Lilly Endowment quadrupling in value to $40 billion. The Lilly Endowment is the second largest U.S. foundation, behind the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation—and its $53 billion in assets—but ahead of the Ford Foundation and the J. Paul Getty Trust, according to FoundationMark data provider.

With their newfound anti-obesity riches, the foundations have been expanding their ranks and increasing their donations by hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

That means plenty more money for the Lilly Endowment’s cherished Indiana causes, such as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, which this year received $20 million to build a science and technology classroom for visiting students.

“We can achieve a lot more now," said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, chief executive of the Novo Nordisk Foundation, which is upping donations for scientific endeavors, such as $130 million earmarked in September to build a cell-therapy plant in Denmark. “Size actually does matter."

The enrichment of the foundations is a product of the unusual ownership structures of the two drugmakers. Their large ownership stakes, which date back decades, have helped insulate the drugmakers from the daily whims of shareholders.

The Lilly Endowment’s 11% stake makes it Eli Lilly’s biggest shareholder. The Novo Nordisk Foundation owns more than one-fourth of Novo Nordisk shares and majority voting control of the drugmaker. The Lilly Endowment operates independently from Eli Lilly, while the Novo foundation is more intertwined with Novo Nordisk as its controlling shareholder.

Soaring sales of the drug Mounjaro have helped propel Lilly to the biggest stock-market capitalization of any pharmaceutical company in the world, more than $500 billion. Novo Nordisk’s market value has surpassed the gross domestic product of its home country of Denmark at times this year largely due to Ozempic and its sister drug, Wegovy.

The wealthier foundations have increased their giving in turn. The Lilly Endowment, which focuses on religion, education and community development projects, added 150 new grant recipients in 2022 alone, expanding to 645 entities.

The Lilly foundation’s donations more than doubled to $1.28 billion last year from 2018, reaching the highest amount in the endowment’s history, said CEO Clay Robbins. The amount is expected to increase to at least $1.42 billion this year, according to a foundation tax filing. U.S. law requires foundations to give away at least 5% of the value of their endowments each year.

The Lilly Endowment’s extra money also means bigger new grants for past recipients. Last year the endowment gave $38.8 million to the American Indian College Fund to help increase American Indian and Alaska Native student enrollment, retention and graduation rates at 25 tribal colleges and universities.

Cheryl Crazy Bull, president and chief executive of the college fund, called it “a catalytic gift."

In September, the Lilly Endowment pledged $85 million to fund youth programs. In January, Indianapolis officials said they would receive $80 million from the Lilly Endowment funding to upgrade 42 city parks—14 times the city’s annual capital budget for parks and more than the endowment has given previously. New pickleball courts and the replacement of playground equipment are part of the upgrades.

The donation “will improve our quality of life in Indianapolis for generations to come," said Phyllis Boyd, director of the city’s parks and recreation department.

The Novo foundation’s annual grant awards nearly doubled between 2018 and 2022, to about $1.1 billion. The awards will soar even higher, because the stock dividends funding the nonprofit jumped to $5.4 billion last year, up from $857 million the year before.

If forecasts of booming sales of anti-obesity drugs are correct, “that’s a hell of a lot of money coming our way over the next decade and, hopefully, more as all the income we generate supports the work of the foundation," Kasim Kutay, CEO of Novo Holdings, the investment arm of the foundation, said in a recent meeting with journalists.

With its fatter wallet, the foundation plans to award more grants beyond its traditional focus on Denmark, said Thomsen, Novo Nordisk’s former research chief. Novo Holdings has opened offices outside of Denmark in recent years, including one in Shanghai last year. The foundation has been on a hiring spree—ballooning to 204 employees from just 14 in 2013.

One of the foundation’s biggest recent grants was a $200 million effort to establish Denmark’s first full-scale quantum computer, to be used for drug development and climate research, led by the Niels Bohr Institute of the University of Copenhagen.

Now researchers can aim high for a big advance, rather than incremental progress. “We can actually take a deep breath and say, ‘Where do we want to be in 10 or 12 years?’ " said Peter Krogstrup Jeppesen, a professor leading the project.

