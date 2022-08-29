Days after resigning from the primary membership of Congress, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Monday that he thought Prime Minister Narendra was a crude man. Ghulam Nabi Azad added that PM Narendra Modi has showed humanity. Ghulam Nabi Azad made the remark while speaking with the reporters at his residence. This was the first time the senior leader spoke with the media since his resignation.

Launching a fresh attack on the Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad said the party needs medicines for treating it which are being provided by compounders instead of doctors. He said it was saddening that Congress spokespersons “don’t even know about us".

LISTEN TO HIM

#WATCH | "I thought PM Modi to be a crude man but he showed humanity," says Ghulam Nabi Azad pic.twitter.com/LhVHopvdhe — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

‘PEOPLE THERE ARE USELESS’

Referring to the letter written by the G-23 leaders, Ghulam Nabi Azad said while he gave “blood for the party", people today in Congress are “useless".

He said, “I didn't sleep for 6 days before and after writing the letter (G23) because we gave blood for the party. People there today are useless...It's saddening that Congress has such spokesmen who don't even know about us..."

Ghulam Nabi Azad also accused the leadership of not having time for setting the organisation right and alleged that Rahul Gandhi does not have the aptitude or interest in politics.

"I can only give my best wishes to Congress, but Congress needs medicines more than my wishes. And, these medicines are being provided to the Congress by compounders instead of doctors and there is a need for specialists," Azad said.

He added: "The party leadership has no time for setting things right in the party. The Congress is giving such leaders in states and promoting those who are making people quit the organisation rather than uniting them with the party."

Ghulam Nabi Azad, 73, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, ended his five-decade association with the Congress on Friday, terming the party “comprehensively destroyed" and lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for “demolishing" its entire consultative mechanism.

(With agency inputs)