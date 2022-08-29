Thought PM Modi was crude but…: Ghulam Nabi Azad days after Congress exit2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 03:19 PM IST
- Ghulam Nabi Azad, who resigned from Congress on August 26, said he thought PM Modi was a crude man but he has showed humanity
Days after resigning from the primary membership of Congress, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Monday that he thought Prime Minister Narendra was a crude man. Ghulam Nabi Azad added that PM Narendra Modi has showed humanity. Ghulam Nabi Azad made the remark while speaking with the reporters at his residence. This was the first time the senior leader spoke with the media since his resignation.