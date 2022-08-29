Thought PM Modi was crude but…: Ghulam Nabi Azad days after Congress exit

Days after resigning from the primary membership of Congress, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Monday that he thought Prime Minister Narendra was a crude man. Ghulam Nabi Azad added that PM Narendra Modi has showed humanity. Ghulam Nabi Azad made the remark while speaking with the reporters at his residence. This was the first time the senior leader spoke with the media since his resignation.

