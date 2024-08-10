Thousands swarm Indo-Bangladesh border in Bengal in attempt to enter India; BSF on alert

  • Bangladesh news: Footage from the Indian side captured hundreds of people gathering and shouting slogans, as Bangladeshi troops patrolled close by.

Livemint
Updated10 Aug 2024, 06:44 AM IST
Bangladeshi nationals gather at the international border at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar on Friday in an attempt to enter India.
Bangladeshi nationals gather at the international border at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar on Friday in an attempt to enter India.(HT_PRINT)

In the wake of violent unrest in Bangladesh following former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster amid protests over the quota system, hundreds of Bangladeshi nationals are swarming the India-Bangladesh border in Cooch Behar of West Bengal. Facing prosecution, the Bangladeshis tried to enter the Indian side on Friday, August 9, triggering high alert.

Footage from the Indian side captured hundreds of people gathering and shouting slogans, as Bangladeshi troops patrolled close by.

Ikramul Haque, a local from Pathantuli in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar, West Bengal told news agency ANI that while there were thousands swarming the borders, the crowd has thinned over time.

“Around 9-9.30 am, a few people from Bangladesh gathered at the border and tried to infiltrate into India. Many of them are still there. The crowd has thinned out a little now, though. Their arrival in India all of a sudden is not possible. There is a protocol for it. There is a large presence of the BSF,” he said.

In view of the deteriorating situation in Bangladesh and fearing infiltration attempts, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) constituted a committee that is to be headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, Eastern Command to monitor the current Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB).

Also Read | Sheikh Hasina’s asylum efforts falter: Ex- PM eyes refuge in UAE, Europe

Meanwhile, Under Secretary to the Govt of India Smitha Viju in a letter mentioned that “a Committee consisting of the following members for the above-mentioned subject a. ADG, BSF, Eastern Command as the Chairman, b. IG, BSF Frontier HQ South Bengal, c. IG, BSF Frontier HQ Tripura, d. Member (Planning and Development), LPAI and e. Secretary, LPAI” has been constituted.

Amit Shah also posted on X and said, “In the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB).”

Also Read | ‘Convinced her to leave, mob would have…’: Sheikh Hasina’s son

"The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there. The committee will be headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, Eastern Command," Amit Shah said.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 06:44 AM IST
HomeNewsThousands swarm Indo-Bangladesh border in Bengal in attempt to enter India; BSF on alert

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,451.000.00
      Chennai
      71,212.000.00
      Delhi
      70,312.000.00
      Kolkata
      70,589.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue