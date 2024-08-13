Three Arrows Liquidators Seek $1.3 Billion Over 2022 Luna Crash

Liquidators for the failed cryptocurrency hedge fund, Three Arrows Capital, are seeking at least $1.3 billion from TerraForm Labs Pte., the bankrupt digital assets business co-founded by Do Kwon, for losses the fund suffered following the 2022 crash of his related TerraUSD and Luna tokens.

Bloomberg
Published13 Aug 2024, 12:08 AM IST
Three Arrows Liquidators Seek $1.3 Billion Over 2022 Luna Crash
Three Arrows Liquidators Seek $1.3 Billion Over 2022 Luna Crash

(Bloomberg) -- Liquidators for the failed cryptocurrency hedge fund, Three Arrows Capital, are seeking at least $1.3 billion from TerraForm Labs Pte., the bankrupt digital assets business co-founded by Do Kwon, for losses the fund suffered following the 2022 crash of his related TerraUSD and Luna tokens.

TerraForm induced Three Arrows to purchase Luna and TerraUSD by manipulating the market for these tokens “in a manner that artificially inflated the price for the assets” before they were wiped-out, the liquidators said in court papers. The crash not only wiped out Three Arrows’ investment in those tokens but caused substantial losses in its other holdings, they said.

Three Arrows, once one of crypto’s most famous hedge funds, collapsed soon after Luna and TerraUSD crashed along with a handful of other large crypto businesses. A British Virgin Islands court subsequently appointed liquidators — partners at the consulting and advisory firm Teneo — who have sought to recover a similar amount from the hedge funds’ founders, Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, and other firms to repay Three Arrows’ creditors. 

Meanwhile in April, a jury found TerraForm and Kwon liable for fraud in a US government lawsuit over Luna’s collapse.

TerraForm’s bankruptcy lawyers didn’t immediately return a message Monday seeking comment.

Liquidators said Three Arrows acquired $190 million worth of Luna in January 2022 as part of a larger $1 billion deal that included other investment firms. A massive selloff of TerraUSD several months later caused the value of the token and Luna to deteriorate. 

Three Arrows’ held about $462 million worth of Luna at the end of April 2022, but that value plummeted to a little more than $2,700 by May 14, according to court documents. The net value for Three Arrows’ other digital holdings plummeted by roughly $858 million over the same period.

How much money will be recovered from TerraForm is unknown. TerraForm filed Chapter 11 in January and is preparing to liquidate after it was found liable for fraud earlier this year. Kwon was arrested last year in Montenegro and is facing charges in the US and his native South Korea. A Montenegro court ruled recently that Kwon should be extradited to South Korea.

The case is TerraForm Labs Pte. Ltd., number 24-10070, in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 12:08 AM IST
HomeNewsThree Arrows Liquidators Seek $1.3 Billion Over 2022 Luna Crash

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    341.30
    03:57 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    8.7 (2.62%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,250.80
    03:41 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -37.95 (-0.88%)

    Adani Power

    690.55
    03:56 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -4.55 (-0.65%)

    GAIL India

    232.05
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    4.75 (2.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    997.95
    03:49 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    83.25 (9.1%)

    Jubilant Foodworks

    651.40
    03:40 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    52.6 (8.78%)

    Titagarh Rail Systems

    1,448.60
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    98.6 (7.3%)

    V-Guard Industries

    504.75
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    30.7 (6.48%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,196.00-348.00
      Chennai
      71,962.00209.00
      Delhi
      71,683.00278.00
      Kolkata
      71,753.00627.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue