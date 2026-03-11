Three assailants assault two Jewish men in San Jose; police probe antisemitic hate crime

A violent altercation erupted in San Jose this past weekend, where several individuals were filmed assaulting two Jewish men and pinning one of them to the pavement. Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the matter as a potential antisemitic hate crime, according to local police reports.

Advertisement

A verbal dispute quickly turned physical, leading to two victims being targeted by three assailants. The attack, which is being reviewed for hate crime indicators, reportedly involved the use of antisemitic slurs, ABC7NEWS reported.

The confrontation occurred Sunday afternoon at the popular Santana Row shopping district. The San Jose Police Department (SJPD) stated that the incident began as a heated exchange of words, which allegedly escalated to include targeted religious slurs and physical violence.

Here is the sequence of events According to authorities, the fight was initiated when three men approached the two victims, both of whom later received treatment for minor injuries.

“The victims alleged that the suspects used antisemitic language during the altercation,” police said.

“The incident is currently being investigated by the Assaults Unit as a possible hate crime,” they added.

Part of the assault, which took place in an outdoor dining patio, was caught on video. The recording shows a young suspect repeatedly striking a man on the ground while an accomplice held the victim’s foot to prevent escape.

Advertisement

Before the group fled, witnesses in the background were heard yelling, “Stop it! Knock it off!”

"Every punch connected directly to where they wanted, to the head directly. It was on purpose to hit and make maximum damage," ABC7NEWS quoted one of the two victims as saying.

"One of the witnesses said that they heard them saying, 'don't mess with Iran', which we don't know why," ABC7NEWS quoted the other man. "We don't have any problem with them. But, I heard at the beginning of the fight, something with, 'F the Jews'."

The suspects managed to leave the area before officers arrived. Emergency responders evaluated both victims for minor injuries at the scene.

According to a report from the X account @TheJewishAlly, the men were targeted after being overheard speaking Hebrew.

Advertisement

Police confirmed that the investigation into the matter remains active.

Politicians condemn ‘deeply disturbing incident’ Several local representatives have issued statements regarding the attack.

Congressman Ro Khanna said, “The assault on Israeli Americans in San Jose while speaking Hebrew is horrific."

“This kind of antisemitism has no place in our community. I unequivocally condemn these attacks. The assailants must be held accountable and prosecuted," Khanna added.

“I have been in touch with our police department and leaders in the local Jewish community regarding this deeply disturbing incident and will continue to monitor the situation closely,” San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan stated.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer