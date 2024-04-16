Three key takeaways from big bank earnings
SummaryTop U.S. banks, including Bank of America, JPMorgan and Goldman, posted better-than-expected quarterly results thanks to a resilient economy, strong consumer spending and a flurry of Wall Street activity.
America’s biggest banks reported stronger-than-expected earnings in the first quarter, highlighting how a resilient economy is helping power everything from Main Street to Wall Street.
