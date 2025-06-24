Three killed in Israel's Be'er Sheva after Iranian missile attack: Report

Israeli media has claimed that Iran has launched missile strikes on Israeli city of Beersheba. The Israeli media has said that three persons have been killed in the attacks. According to Iranian state media Irib, a new wave of missiles was heading for Israel, AFP reported.

Advertisement

This comes hours after US President Donald Trump announced an “official end to war” between the two countries and declared a “complete and total ceasefire”.

"Fourth salvo of missiles fired from Iran toward Israel," Iranian state media Irib stated on Telegram.

Buildings have been damaged, cars burnt. A crane lifted a destroyed car at an impact site in Be'er Sheva. Israeli soldiers have arrived, while emergency service officials inspect the damage caused by strikes, Reuters reported, adding a police officer is assessing fragments of missile parts on the ground at an impact site.

Earlier strike at hospital in Be'er Sheva Israel's deputy foreign minister Sharren Haskel described Iran's strike on an Israeli hospital on Thursday "deliberate" and "criminal", after the Islamic republic launched its latest salvo of missiles at the country.

Advertisement

"Iran just hit Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva with a ballistic missile. Not a military base. A hospital. This is the main medical center for Israel's entire Negev region. Deliberate. Criminal. Civilian target. The world must speak out," Haskel posted on X.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog visited the Soroka hospital complex.

“We stood together and looked at the destruction and devastation caused by an Iranian missile fired indiscriminately with the sole intention to take innocent lives in a hospital. This is a war crime! We see two things: we see the face of evil and terror spread by the Ayatollahs in Tehran, and at the same time we see the resilience and strength of Israeli society, united in our desire to see all the peoples of this region live in peace," Herzog said.