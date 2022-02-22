Surgeons at a Delhi hospital successfully removed three live human botflies, a type of tissue infection, from an American woman's eye, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old woman had recently visited the Amazon forests, and was diagnosed with a rare case of myiasis, a tissue infection, in her eye.

The hospital authorities said that during the operation, three live human botflies almost 2 cm in size were removed from the eye of the woman.

Myiasis, infection of a fly larva (maggot) in human tissue, occurs in tropical and subtropical areas.

In a statement, Fortis hospital, Vasant Kunj, said the patient visited the emergency department with complaints of swelling in the right upper eyelid along with redness and tenderness. She also said she had been feeling something moving inside her eyelids once in a while for the past 4-6 weeks.

She had consulted doctors in the US, but the myiasis (botfly) could not be removed and doctors discharged her on few symptomatic relief medications, the hospital said.

Dr Mohammad Nadeem, consultant and head emergency department at the hospital, said that it was "a very rare case of myiasis. Therefore, these cases need to be evaluated in detail urgently".

"The US national is a traveller and had a history of visiting the Amazon jungle two months back. Suspecting foreign body from her history of travelling, and noticing movements inside her skin, diagnosis was done," he said.

Dr Narola Yanger from the surgery department managed to remove three live human botflies almost of 2 cm in size -- one from the right upper eyelid, second one from back of her neck and third from her right forearm, according to the statement.

The surgery was completed in 10-15 minutes without any anesthesia and the woman was discharged on symptomatic prescribed medicines from the emergency department, it said.

The hospital said such cases have been reported earlier too from tropical and subtropical areas like Central and South Americas and Africa.

In India, it said, such cases have been reported mostly from rural areas particularly in children where the botflies have entered through either nasal opening or musculoskeletal skin lesions.

With inputs from PTI

