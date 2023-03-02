‘Bridge differences’: PM Modi calls for unity at G20 dominated by Ukraine war
- Russia's war with Ukraine has so far crowded out other agenda items at the G20 meet
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Thursday for the G20 to bridge differences over Ukraine, telling the opening of a meeting in New Delhi that global governance has "failed". India had wanted its G20 presidency this year to focus on issues such as alleviating poverty and climate finance, but Russia's war with Ukraine has so far crowded out other agenda items.
