National capital Delhi is likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) on May 30, 31, and on June 1 , the Indian Meteorological department said on Sunday.

Besides, states like Uttarakhand, north Punjab, East Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa, Telangana and Kerala are also likely to witness lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places.

Thunderstorm/duststorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan, the weather department added.

Further, the IMD said, squally Weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph) are very likely over East central, Northwest, Southwest Arabian Sea, Comorin area and Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast.

The IMD also added that heavy rainfall will take place at isolated places likely over Assam and Meghalaya, coastal and south interior Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe till June 3.

"Squally Weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph) likely over Northwest and Southwest Arabian Sea till June 3. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," IMD said.

Meanwhile, the IMD said, the arrival of monsoon over Kerala is likely to delayed by two days and it is now expected to make an onset over the state by June 3.

IMD Director General M Mohapatra said there is cyclonic circulation along the Karnataka coast which is hindering the progress of the southwest monsoon.

"The southwesterly winds could strengthen further gradually from June 1, resulting in likely enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala. Hence the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place around June 3," the IMD said.

The normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala is June 1. This marks the start of the four-month rainfall season for the country.

