Thunderstorm/duststorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan, IMD said
National capital Delhi is likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) on May 30, 31, and on June 1 , the Indian Meteorological department said on Sunday.
Besides, states like Uttarakhand, north Punjab, East Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa, Telangana and Kerala are also likely to witness lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places.
"The southwesterly winds could strengthen further gradually from June 1, resulting in likely enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala. Hence the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place around June 3," the IMD said.
The normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala is June 1. This marks the start of the four-month rainfall season for the country.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!