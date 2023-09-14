Thyssenkrupp to Reorganize Portfolio, Combine Units With Energy Transition Technologies
SummaryThyssenkrupp said it would merge some businesses into a new unit combining key decarbonization technologies, while also launching a group-wide performance program to help achieve its financial targets.
Thyssenkrupp said on Thursday that it will reorganize its portfolio and combine business units with key technologies useful for the decarbonization of industry, while also launching a group-wide performance program.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more