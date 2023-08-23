comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 23 2023 09:07:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.65 0.09%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 621.6 0.28%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,581 -0.07%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 222.8 0.56%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 960.6 0.33%
Business News/ News / Tibet: Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Xizang region
Back

Tibet Earthquake: In the Xizang region of Tibet, an earthquake measuring 4.2 in magnitude was recorded today, August 23, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake took place at 00:16:41 Indian Standard Time (IST) and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. NCS shared this information on its Twitter account, stating, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 23-08-2023, 00:16:41 IST, Lat: 31.16 & Long: 95.32, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang."

Also read: 'Nehru's vision': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel credits former prime minister for Chandrayaan-3

As of now, there have been no reports of casualties. Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 09:19 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App