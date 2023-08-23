Tibet Earthquake: In the Xizang region of Tibet, an earthquake measuring 4.2 in magnitude was recorded today, August 23, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake took place at 00:16:41 Indian Standard Time (IST) and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. NCS shared this information on its Twitter account, stating, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 23-08-2023, 00:16:41 IST, Lat: 31.16 & Long: 95.32, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang."