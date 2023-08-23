Tibet: Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Xizang region1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 09:16 AM IST
4.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Tibet's Xizang region, no casualties reported.
Tibet Earthquake: In the Xizang region of Tibet, an earthquake measuring 4.2 in magnitude was recorded today, August 23, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake took place at 00:16:41 Indian Standard Time (IST) and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. NCS shared this information on its Twitter account, stating, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 23-08-2023, 00:16:41 IST, Lat: 31.16 & Long: 95.32, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang."
As of now, there have been no reports of casualties. Further details are awaited.
(With inputs from ANI)