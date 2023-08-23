Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Tibet: Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Xizang region

Tibet: Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Xizang region

1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 09:16 AM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

4.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Tibet's Xizang region, no casualties reported.

4.2 magnitude earthquake tremors recorded in Tibet, no casualties reported.

Tibet Earthquake: In the Xizang region of Tibet, an earthquake measuring 4.2 in magnitude was recorded today, August 23, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake took place at 00:16:41 Indian Standard Time (IST) and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. NCS shared this information on its Twitter account, stating, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 23-08-2023, 00:16:41 IST, Lat: 31.16 & Long: 95.32, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang."

Also read: Chandrayaan 3: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates stunning sculpture of India's Moon mission | Watch

Also read: 'Nehru's vision': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel credits former prime minister for Chandrayaan-3

As of now, there have been no reports of casualties. Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 09:19 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.