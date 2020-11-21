Tibetan administration head visits White House first time in six decades

The development comes amid tensions between the US and China on a host of issues including trade, human rights, frictions between China and its neighbours and the perception that Beijing did not do much to control the spread of the covid-19 pandemic across the globe. Many in the US including president Donald Trump and officials like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have dubbed the SARS-CoV2 virus that causes covid-19 as the China or Wuhan virus. Wuhan was where the virus first surfaced late last year.