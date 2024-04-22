News
Tier 2 online shoppers are here. Can they change the game?
Priyamvada C 6 min read 22 Apr 2024, 12:15 PM IST
SummaryOnly about a quarter of the 720 million online users (at the end of December 2022) in India have actively engaged in e-commerce transactions, according to a Nielsen report underlining the gap for newer players to bridge in the coming years.
Bengaluru: With several new-age players ranging from D2C companies to commerce-tech platforms emerging in tier 2 areas and beyond, industry experts and investors alike have become more bullish on the rising opportunity with many first-time internet users from these regions.
