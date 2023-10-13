Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 trailer is set to be out on 16 October. Fans are eagerly waiting to see superstar Salman Khan in the spy action thriller film. The Makers of the film YRF has said the official trailer will be unveiled at 12 noon.

Taking to Instagram, YRF wrote, “Nobody like him... TIGER! #Tiger3Trailer dropping on 16th October at 12 NOON! Mark your calendars. #3DaysToTiger3Trailer #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

On Friday, actor Salman Khan also took to his Instagram account and shared a new poster of the film. In the new poster, the 'Dabangg' actor could be seen holding chains and with an intense look on his face. He captioned, “#Tiger3Trailer. 16th October. 12 Noon. Mark kar lo calendar. #3DaysToTiger3Trailer #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' will be released this Diwali in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. As per media reports, Emraan Hashmi will also star in the film as an antagonist. However, no official announcement of Emraan's casting has been made yet.

Speaking about the film, Salman Khan had earlier said, "The action in Tiger 3 is raw, realistic yet spectacular. It is simply out of the world. What I love about the Tiger franchise is that the hero is presented as the larger-than-life Hindi film hero who can take on an army of people with his bare hands! He is okay to shed blood and still keep standing till everyone around him is finished," as quoted by ANI.

Earlier he had also said that, “I loved being a part of these massively mounted action sequences and I was like a child when I was doing those scenes! We will tease you with many such big moments when we unveil the trailer of Tiger 3, which is going to be our next marketing asset of the film," he had added, as quoted by the agency.

Speaking about his role, He had said, "The heroism (of Tiger) is in him taking the challenge head on and not back down just as a real-life tiger would do when he hunts his prey. My character, Tiger, will never retreat from a fight. He will never give up till he is breathing and he will be the last man standing for his country."

Speaking about the trailer, Salman hoped, “they (audience) love the trailer of Tiger 3 because it has some mad moments of outrageous action that people have seen to date."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan previous two films Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Radhe failed to make a mark at the Box office and fans have high hopes for Tiger 3.

(With inputs from ANI)

