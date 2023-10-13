Tiger 3 trailer to be out on THIS date; Salman Khan says ‘Action is raw, realistic yet…’
Fans are eagerly waiting to see superstar Salman Khan as the spy Tiger in the upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 trailer is set to be out on 16 October. Fans are eagerly waiting to see superstar Salman Khan in the spy action thriller film. The Makers of the film YRF has said the official trailer will be unveiled at 12 noon.
