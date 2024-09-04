Tiger Global case bolsters Mauritius as base for India investments: Official
Summary
- The Delhi High Court's verdict in August will give confidence to entities in Mauritius that invest in India and set a precedent for legal disputes.
Mumbai: The Delhi High Court’s judgement in the case of Tiger Global’s capital gains tax exemption from share sales will give confidence to entities in Mauritius that invest in India and set a precedent for legal disputes, a top official of the island country’s premier industry body said.