A customised jet landed in Namibia on Thursday to fly in cheetahs to India's Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh where they will be re-introduced in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 17 September. High Commission of India in Windhoek, Namibia tweeted the visual of the Indian aircraft.

"A special bird touches down in the Land of the Brave to carry goodwill ambassadors to the Land of the Tiger," the High Commission of India in Windhoek said on Thursday.

View Full Image A cheetah runs inside a quarantine section before being relocated to India (AP)

On 17 September, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the "Reintroduction of the Cheetah" project at the Kuno National Park in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The prime minister will also release cheetahs being brought from Africa into the state's forests. After being declared extinct in 1952, the cheetahs will be reintroduced in India after 70 years.

View Full Image Eight cheetahs will be flown from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on Saturday (ANI)

Meanwhile, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited will contribute ₹50.22 crore over five years for the transcontinental relocation of the cheetahs from Namibia. Cheetahs will also fly in from South Africa to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, an official statement stated on Tuesday.

View Full Image Two cheetahs are seen inside a quarantine section before being relocated to India (AP)

Earlier, IndianOil on 2nd August 2022, signed a Memorandum of Understaning (MoU) with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for the transcontinental relocation of Cheetah in its historical range in India.

The memorandum was signed by SM Vaidya, Chairman of IndianOil and SP Yadav, Addl. Director General (Project Tiger) and Member Secretary (NTCA).

View Full Image Laurie Marker, executive director of Cheetah Conservation Fund, is coordinating the translocation of cheetahs from Namibia to India (HT_PRINT)

The initiative to bring in cheetahs from Namibia is named Project Cheetah. Under the initiative, the reintroduction of wild species is being undertaken as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) guidelines.

View Full Image A cheetah moves around inside a quarantine section before being relocated to India (AP)

Project Cheetah is an ambitious project undertaken by the government which aims to re-establish the species in its historical range in the country. India has a long history of wildlife conservation.

One of the most successful wildlife conservation ventures 'Project Tiger' which was initiated way back in 1972, has not only contributed to the conservation of tigers but also to the entire ecosystem.