Tihar officials provided preferential treatment to Satyendar Jain: Delhi court

Tihar officials provided preferential treatment to Satyendar Jain: Delhi court1 min read . 08:09 PM IST
- The Delhi Court said on Saturday that jail records prima facie show that its officials were providing preferential treatment to the minister
Dismissing Satyendar Jain’s plea seeking special food inside the Tihar jail as per his religious beliefs, the Delhi Court said on Saturday that jail records prima facie show that its officials were providing preferential treatment to the minister. The Delhi court said that the officials of the jail provided special food like fruits and vegetables in violation of DPR 2018.
"No ground is made to direct DG (Prison) and Superintendent, Tihar Jail to provide fruits, vegetables and dry fruits to the applicant Satyendar Kumar Jain. Accordingly, the application is dismissed," said the court.
Satyendar Jain had earlier claimed that he had 28kg since has been lodged inside the jail. To this, Special Judge Vikas Dhull said the loss of weight is on account of him not consuming regular food and that Tihar Jail Administration is not responsible for the same.
Special Judge Vikas Dhull said, "I would like to observe that as and when the applicant shows his desire to observe a religious fast, as enjoined by his religion, then he shall inform the jail administration about the same in writing and thereafter, the jail administration will decide the request of the applicant, keeping in view of Rule 1142 of DPR 2018 and in case, the applicant is permitted to keep a religious fast, then he shall be provided food articles as allowed by the order of the Government as per Rule 341 of DPR 2018."
The special court had earlier sought a report from Tihar jail on what food had been given to Satyendar Jain in the past few months and whether he was on a fast or not.
Appearing for Satyendar Jain, Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra said, "Under what provision they say I can't go for indefinite fasting? We're in a country where everyone is free to profess their own religion. No one can actually stop me from professing my religion. I am not even getting basic food in jail, are my human rights also taken away?"
Last week, Satyendar Jain moved a Special court with an application seeking contempt action against the Enforcement Directorate. Jain's legal team alleged that the ED had leaked the CCTV video despite the undertaking given in the court.
(With agency inputs)
