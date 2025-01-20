President-elect Donald Trump addressed thousands of supporters at Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC on January 19 – a day before his official inauguration as 47th President of the United States of America.

Trump spoke about the ceasefire in the Middle East, TikTok ban, his proposed actions on day one after assuming office and his plans to visit wild fires-stuck Los Angeles this week.

"By the time the sun sets tomorrow, the invasion of our country will have come to a halt," Trump said addressing the "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" on Sunday night.

Trump, 78, who won the US Presidential elections in November, defeating Democrat Kamala Harris, will succeed incumbent President Joe Biden.

The President-elect said he would impose limits on immigration on his first day in office, vowing to fulfill the central promise of his presidential campaign, news agency Reuters reported. Trump repeated his campaign pledge to launch the largest deportation effort in US history, which would remove millions of immigrants.

"This is the greatest political movement in American history, and 75 days ago, we achieved the most epic political victory our country has ever seen. Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed of strength and fix every single crisis facing our country," Trump said.

As he takes office on Monday, Trump has said that he will pardon many of the more than 1,500 people convicted or charged in connection with the storming of the US Capitol by an angry mob of his supporters after his speech in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. Trump lost Presidential Election to Joe Biden in November 2020.

Here's what Trump said ahead of his official inauguration on Monday:

Day One Orders: The President-elect spoke about executive actions that he plans to sign on day one of his second term. “Every radical and foolish executive order of the Biden administration will be repealed within hours of when I take the oath of office,” Trump said, according to CNN.

TikTok Ban: Trump said TikTok is coming back after the social media app shut itself down in the United States ahead of the ban that was set to take effect January 19: “As of today, TikTok is back. Frankly, we have no choice, we have to save it,” Trump said after he promised to issue an executive order following his inauguration to delay enforcement of the divest-or-ban law on TikTok.

Middle East Ceasefire deal: Trump took credit for the ceasefire deal struck earlier this month between Israel and Hamas to temporarily halt fighting and secure the release of hostages.

“This week, we achieved an epic ceasefire agreement as a first step toward lasting peace in the Middle East. And this agreement could only have happened as a result of our historic victory in November,” Trump said, according to CNN.

Russia- Ukraine War: Trump also promised to end Russia-Ukraine war. "I will end the war in Ukraine, I will stop the chaos in the Middle East and I will prevent World War 3 from happening - and you have no idea how close we are," he said.

Los Angeles wildfires: The President-elect said he wanted to send out love to those affected by the wildfires that devastated parts of Los Angeles. Trump also spoke about his plans to visit California this week. “I’m going to go out there on Friday to see it and to get it moving back,” he said.

Declassify John F Kennedy assassination documents Trump said he declassify all documents relating to the assassinations of John F Kennedy, Robert F Kennedy, and Dr Martin Luther King Jr. He said he would “reverse the over-classification of government documents” by declassifying the long-held information by national security agencies.