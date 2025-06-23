Optical illusion: What you see first in this image may reveal your thinking style

A viral optical illusion making the rounds on social media has been grabbing attention for its bold claim: it can reveal your personality traits in a few seconds. According to a video shared by Mia Yilin on TikTok, the optical illusion tests whether someone is a deep thinker or a natural problem-solver, based on what they see first in a given image. The picture contains two primary elements: a man’s side profile and an outstretched hand. What a person notices first is said to hint at how their mind works.

What it means if you saw the man first If your eyes first went to the shouting man’s face, then the interpretation offered by Yilin is that you’re a deep thinker. She says that this group of people tends to be introspective and most comfortable in their inner world.

“Self-reflection comes naturally to you, and you have a strong grasp of your strengths and areas for growth,” she mentions in her video. Those who relate to this are also reminded to be kind to themselves. “You’re doing great - remember, nobody is perfect,” she adds in her post.

What it means if you saw the hand first For those who immediately spotted the hand, Yilin says this points to someone who has a natural talent for solving problems. They handle pressure well and are able to find their way through difficult situations. “If the hand stood out to you first, it means you're a natural problem-solver, especially under pressure. You’re great at overcoming obstacles,” she says in her video.

But there’s a flip side too. People with this personality type may often get stuck when faced with simple decisions. Yilin notes that they tend to overthink things, even for minor choices like deciding where to eat.

