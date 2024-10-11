TikTok makes layoffs as it rejigs content moderation operations

China-owned social-media platform TikTok is laying off employees as part of a revamp of its content-moderation operations.
“We’re making these changes as part of our ongoing efforts to further strengthen our global operating model for content moderation," a spokesperson for TikTok said Friday.
The tech company plans to invest $2 billion globally in trust and safety initiatives in 2024, aiming to improve efficacy, with 80% of rule-violating content now removed through automated technologies, the spokesperson said.
The news follows local media reports in Malaysia saying that TikTok has laid off hundreds of workers, most of whom worked in content moderation for the platform, with the cuts affecting employees in Southeast Asia and other regions as well.
TikTok didn’t disclose the number of employees being laid off. According to the company, the changes will impact staff in several locations worldwide.
“We are unable to give a precise figure at this time, owing to varying local employment regulation processes," the company said.
