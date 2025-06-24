TikTok star Sadaya Paige, 12, in ‘adrenal shock’, mom asks followers to keep her in prayers: ‘Please continue…’

While sharing a health update on her first-born 12-year old daughter and TikTok star Sadaya Paige, who was diagnosed with Septo-optic Dysplasia 15 hours after she was born, mother Dora J. shared she was doing “fine” on Friday prior to shifting her to Emergency Room for “adrenal shock”.

She captioned her Instagram and TikTok posts, stating, “Fairies, thank you all for your prayers ❤️. I wanted to give a bit more clarity on what’s going on with Sadaya. To understand what is happening, you must know her medical history," according to People.

Dora mentioned Sadaya has Septo-optic Dysplasia, which she described meant her daughter's “optic nerve connected from her eye to her brain was underdeveloped which is the cause to her blindness”. Besides, she has “cortisol deficiency or adrenal deficiency and hypothyroidism”.

"Cortisol deficiency means Sadaya’s body cannot produce cortisol or stress hormones on her own which is why she’s been taking hydrocortisone (steroid) medication multiple times per day, everyday since birth," she shared.

Dora J. recounted the weekend, beginning with Friday, June 20, and shared updates on her daughter's health each day. She remembered her teenage daughter being "just fine" at first, but noted that symptoms of illness began to appear later that night.

"She went to work with me and after work, we went home and she started vomiting throughout the rest of the day and night which was the first symptom we noticed that was not right," she remembered her daughter on Friday evening.

Sadaya developed a high fever nearing 104 degrees The next morning, while recalling her daughter becoming “lethargic, couldn't stand, limbs were wobbly, and she couldn't speak properly-and slurring”, she said, "Immediately, her dad and I rushed her to ER." "We were told Sadaya was in adrenal shock," Dora mentioned. She explained that while they were in the ER, Sadaya developed a high fever nearing 104 degrees and her blood pressure dropped rapidly, leading to her being quickly moved to the ICU for blood pressure medication.

“However, her blood pressure was still dropping so they ultimately had to make the decision to put an oxygen tube into Sadaya’s throat and insert larger IV lines in her neck in order for them to give stronger medication to help with her blood pressure,” she said.

"Sadaya was in an extremely bad state. (Being cortisol deficient is one of those life threatening concerns and this, by far, was the most severe versions of Sadaya’s journey being cortisol deficient. Sadaya was also given stress dosing of the hydrocortisone which helped her so much.)," Dora added.