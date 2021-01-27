TikTok to downsize India team after government extends ban

The Centre’s decision to extend the ban on TikTok has forced the Chinese short-video platform to downsize its India team significantly. The company’s interim global head, Vanessa Pappas, on Wednesday wrote a letter (reviewed by Mint) to its employees informing them about the company’s downsizing plans with immediate effect.

“As you can imagine, the magnitude of this decision is not easy," Pappas wrote. “For the last several months, our management team has worked tirelessly to avoid having to separate anyone from the company. We’ve cut expenses, while still paying benefits. However, we simply cannot responsibly stay fully staffed while our apps remain un-operational."

Pappas said the company was not sure when it will be allowed to resume operations in India, but remained hopeful. The letter does not mention how many people TikTok will let go out of its over 2.000 employees in the country. Industry insiders said TikTok employees have been looking out for new opportunities for a while now, with homegrown short-video platforms looking to hire TikTok executives.

Earlier reports had indicated that TikTok India had followed the appraisal process for its employees despite the ban. Holding company, Bytedance’s revenues more than doubled in 2020 despite troubles in markets such as India and the US. The company’s revenues rose to $35 billion, with operating profit rising from $4 billion in the year-ago to $7 billion in 2020. Meanwhile, TikTok’s management had reached out to the Indian government several times, but failed to make any headway.

The short-video platform was included in the first list of banned Chinese apps by the Indian government. While the number has since swelled to over 200 banned apps, the government recently sent a letter to the companies featuring in the original list, informing them about the extension. TikTok has maintained that it is in compliance with all local laws and was reviewing the notice sent by the government.

“We have worked steadfastly to comply with the government of India order issued on 29 June 2020. We continually strive to make our apps comply with local laws and regulations and do our best to address any concerns they have," a company spokesperson said. “It is therefore disappointing that in the ensuing seven months, despite our efforts we have not been given a clear direction on how and when our apps could be reinstated. It is deeply regretful that after supporting our 2000+ employees in India for more than half a year, we have no choice but to scale back the size of our workforce. We look forward to receiving the opportunity to relaunch TikTok and support the hundreds of millions of users, artists, story-tellers, educators and performers in India," headded.

