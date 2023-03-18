‘Time running out’, Why H-1B professionals could face deportation?5 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 11:27 AM IST
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.
Thousands of H-1B workers have been laid off across tech giants including Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Amazon, Twitter in the past couple of months. Many of them are now concerned about their visas as under the existing laws if they fail to find another employer within 60 days, they will have to leave the country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×