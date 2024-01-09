Tinder Owner Match Draws Elliott Investment
SummaryThe activist has a roughly $1 billion stake and intends to meet with Match to discuss ways to improve the online dating company’s performance.
Elliott Investment Management has built a big stake in Match Group and plans to push the online dating company to take steps to boost its languishing stock.
