Tips Music reports Q1 FY27 revenue growth of 21% YoY

Tips Music Ltd. (formerly Tips Industries Ltd.), one of India's leading publicly listed music companies, on Wednesday announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, reporting a 21% year-on-year increase in revenue driven by sustained growth across its digital and non-digital businesses, alongside continued investments in music content.

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For the first quarter of FY27, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹106.5 crore, compared with ₹88.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, reflecting 21% year-on-year growth. Operating EBITDA stood at ₹53.5 crore, while Profit After Tax (PAT) was ₹43.9 crore for the quarter.

The company continued to strengthen its content portfolio during the quarter with a significant increase in investments. Content costs rose to ₹44.6 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹23.5 crore in Q1 FY26, representing a 90% year-on-year increase, underscoring the company's long-term strategy of expanding and enriching its music catalogue.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was Tips Music's revenue growth for Q1 FY27? ⌵ Tips Music reported a revenue growth of 21% year-on-year for Q1 FY27, with revenue from operations reaching ₹106.5 crore. 2 How much did Tips Music invest in content during Q1 FY27? ⌵ In Q1 FY27, Tips Music increased its content investments by 90%, raising content costs to ₹44.6 crore from ₹23.5 crore in the same quarter last year. 3 Why did Tips Music experience substantial growth in Q1 FY27? ⌵ The growth in Q1 FY27 was driven by sustained performance in both digital and non-digital segments, complemented by significant investments in expanding its music catalogue. 4 What milestones did Tips Music achieve in terms of song releases during Q1 FY27? ⌵ During Q1 FY27, Tips Music released 73 new songs, including 55 film songs and 18 non-film songs, with notable tracks receiving millions of views on platforms like YouTube. 5 What was the purpose of the upcoming meeting announced by Tips Music's Board of Directors? ⌵ The Board of Directors of Tips Music announced a meeting on August 5, 2026, to consider a proposal for the buyback of shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value.

During the quarter, Tips Music released 73 new songs, comprising 55 film songs and 18 non-film songs. Several releases received an encouraging response from audiences, including "Chunnari Chunnari - Let's Go" and "Tere Paas Main." The soundtrack of "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" generated strong engagement, crossing 186 million YouTube views, while "Chunnari Chunnari Let's Go" surpassed 70 million views. Songs from "Main Vaapas Aunga" also performed well, garnering nearly 100 million YouTube views, with the female version of "Tere Paas Main" witnessing strong traction on Spotify.

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The company's extensive catalogue continued to deliver robust engagement across streaming platforms. Notably, "Tere Liye" from the film Prince featured among Spotify's Top 10 daily chart songs, reflecting the enduring popularity of Tips Music's catalogue alongside its new releases.

The company's digital footprint also continued to expand, with its cumulative YouTube subscriber base reaching 158.3 million during the quarter, further strengthening its position among India's leading music labels.

In another significant development, the Board of Directors has called a separate meeting on August 5, 2026, to consider a proposal for the buyback of shares, reinforcing the company's continued focus on enhancing shareholder value.

Commenting on the performance, Kumar Taurani, Chairman & Managing Director, Tips Music Ltd., said: “In Q1 FY27, the company's revenue increased 21% over last year to reach ₹106.5 crore. Our investment in content increased by 90%. The performance was supported by healthy contributions from both digital and non-digital segments. Reinforcing our commitment to enhancing shareholder value, the Company has called for a separate Board meeting to consider buy-back of shares.”

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Speaking about the company's operational highlights, he added: "During Q1 FY27, we expanded our content portfolio with the release of 73 songs, including 55 film songs and 18 non-film songs. 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' film songs received a strong response, crossing 186 million YouTube views, while its track 'Chunnari Chunnari Let's Go' surpassed 70 million views. 'Main Vaapas Aunga' film songs also performed well, garnering nearly 100 million YouTube views, with the female version of 'Tere Paas Main' witnessing strong traction on Spotify. Our catalogue continued to deliver strong traction, with 'Tere Liye' from the film 'Prince' featuring among Spotify's Top 10 daily chart songs. Additionally, our cumulative YouTube subscriber base increased to 158.3 million, reflecting the growing reach and engagement of our content."

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Founded in 1988 by the Taurani Brothers, Tips Music Ltd. has built one of India's most iconic music catalogues, featuring soundtracks from films such as Khalnayak, Soldier, Coolie No. 1, Rangeela, Pardes, and Taal, while continuing its legacy through contemporary successes including Raaz, Race, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Ponniyin Selvan 1 & 2, Crew, HanuMan, and the Saunkan Saunkne series. Today, the company manages a catalogue of more than 38,000 songs across multiple languages and genres and continues to collaborate with some of India's most celebrated artists and composers, strengthening its position as a leading music content company in the country.

Disclaimer: This article has been taken from a news feed, and only minor editing was done. It is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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