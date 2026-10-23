Tired of traffic on Ganga crossings? How Prayagraj's new 6-lane bridge could change journeys towards Lucknow, Ayodhya

The six-lane bridge over the Ganga in Prayagraj, connecting Stanley Road with Malak Harhar, has reached the final stage of testing ahead of its planned opening to traffic. Load testing is currently underway on the completed sections, with the initial results reported to be satisfactory, according to a Times of India (TOI) report.

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The testing process began three days ago and involves placing heavy vehicles on different sections of the bridge to check its structural stability, deflection and load-bearing capacity. The stretches over Beli Nala and near Malaka are among the sections being tested, with around 25 to 30 heavy vehicles deployed at a time.

Load testing expected to finish by November 10 The load-testing exercise is likely to continue for another 10 to 15 days and is expected to conclude by November 10. The installation of cross barriers at various points is also being carried out alongside the testing work.

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Project manager Mohamad Nusratullah of the Ministry of Road Transport told TOI that construction of the bridge had been completed. Testing of the road surface and lighting systems was finished on September 8.

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If the schedule remains unchanged, the first lane towards Lucknow could open to traffic on November 15, followed by the second lane on December 15.

Bridge to improve connectivity to Lucknow, Ayodhya The 9.8-km-long bridge is one of Prayagraj's major infrastructure projects and is expected to provide an alternative route for vehicles travelling towards Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur and Ayodhya.

Developed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways at an estimated cost of around ₹1,948 crore, the project is Uttar Pradesh's first six-lane extradosed bridge. Of the total corridor, approximately 3.84 km comprises the main bridge over the Ganga, while the remaining length consists of approach roads and stretches.

The project also includes modern traffic-management facilities, such as CCTV surveillance, an automatic traffic management system and a command centre. A multi-lane free-flow tolling system has been approved at the Malak Harhar end, enabling vehicles to pass through without stopping at conventional toll booths.

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Bridge expected to ease traffic during Kumbh, Magh Mela The new crossing is expected to reduce congestion on existing bridges over the Ganga and improve connectivity between Prayagraj and the eastern and northern parts of Uttar Pradesh. It is also expected to support traffic and crowd management during major religious gatherings, including the Kumbh, Mahakumbh and Magh Mela.

Once operational, the structure will be Uttar Pradesh's longest bridge built using cantilever hanging bridge technology. It has 98 pillars, of which 71 have been constructed within the Ganga, along with five spans designed to distribute the structural load, Hindustan Times reported.

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