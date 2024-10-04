Tirupati laddu controversy: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu welcomes Supreme Court’s order to form SIT for probe

The Supreme Court on Friday, ordered the formation of an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the allegations about the use of adulterated ghee and other substandard materials in the making of laddus offered as prasadam at Tirumala Tirupati Temple.

Livemint
Updated4 Oct 2024, 01:08 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the Supreme Court's establishment of a Special Investigation Team, involving CBI, Andhra Pradesh Police, and FSSAI, to investigate the adulteration of Tirupati laddu.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the Supreme Court’s establishment of a Special Investigation Team, involving CBI, Andhra Pradesh Police, and FSSAI, to investigate the adulteration of Tirupati laddu.(PTI)

N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, on Friday, welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Andhra Pradesh Police, and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) officers to investigate the issue of adulteration of the Tirupati laddu.

Taking to social media platform X, N Chandrababu Naidu said, “I welcome the Supreme Court’s order of setting up SIT, comprising officers from CBI, AP Police and FSSAI to investigate the issue of adulteration of Tirupati laddu.”

The Supreme Court's order on October 3 decreed that a five-member “independent” SIT team will be set up to investigate the allegations of using “animal fat” in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, replacing the Andhra Pradesh government's SIT team constituted on September 26. 

These laddus were served as prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, where Lord Venkateswara is worshipped.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan emphasised that sentiments of crores of devotees across the world are involved with Tirumala prasadam and an independent probe is needed to maintain confidence. 

The court declared it would not permit the judiciary to be used as a “political battleground.” While disposing of the petitions, the bench said, “We don't want this issue to turn into political drama.”

The opposition Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) alleged that the latest development in this politically sensitive issue is a setback to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its chief, Chandrababu Naidu.

YSRCP, in a post on X, said, “Don't make political comments on Laddu… Don't become a drama. Chandrababu and the leaders of the coalition government were strongly criticized by the Supreme Court. A five-member SIT was formed under the supervision of the CBI director for a comprehensive investigation [sic].”

The Tirupati laddu row first sparked when CM N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that animal fat was used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus during the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime in the state.

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 01:08 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTirupati laddu controversy: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu welcomes Supreme Court’s order to form SIT for probe

