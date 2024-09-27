Tirupati laddu controversy: Ban on meetings, rallies in Tirumala ahead of ex-CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s temple visit

Tirupati laddu controversy: Action will be taken against those violating Section 30 of the Police Act, which prohibits meetings, rallies and processions without permission.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published27 Sep 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Tirupati laddu controversy: A priest performs the purification ritual, Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana, at the Tirumala temple in the wake of a major row over alleged animal fat adulteration in the divine treats of the temple in Andhra Pradesh.
Tirupati laddu controversy: A priest performs the purification ritual, Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana, at the Tirumala temple in the wake of a major row over alleged animal fat adulteration in the divine treats of the temple in Andhra Pradesh. (HT_PRINT)

Tirupati laddu controversy: The Andhra Pradesh police enforced Section 30 of the Police Act in Tirupati district on Thursday ahead of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Tirumala temple. The orders will remain effective until October 24, spanning almost an entire month, Bhaskar English News reported.

District Superintendent of Police Subbarayudu on September 26 said action would be taken against those violating the orders. Section 30 of the Police Act 1861 prohibits organisation of meetings, rallies and processions without police permission. These orders come in the wake of a major controversy over alleged animal fat adulteration in the divine treats of the Tirumala temple.

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will reach Tirumala on September 27 night and offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple the next morning. The YSR Congress Party will be conducting a puja in temples across the state on September 28 to restore the sanctity of Tirumala temple, which is alleged to have been tarnished by the “false allegations” of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

According to the PTI report, the latest development in the case involves the Andhra Pradesh government appointing a nine-member special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the alleged presence of animal fat in the ghee used for making the laddu.

During a recent NDA legislative party meeting, CM N Chandrababu Naidu accused the erstwhile YSRCP government of using substandard ingredients and animal fats for making Sri Venkateswara temple laddus. These allegations were the first to spark a massive controversy across the country.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, in a late-night order on September 26, said, "The government of Andhra Pradesh, in accordance with its commitment to protecting the sanctity of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), has considered it necessary to constitute an SIT for detailed and comprehensive investigation of the entire issue," reported PTI. It is important to note that TTD is the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

27 Sep 2024, 02:58 PM IST
