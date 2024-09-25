Tirupati laddus sales remain unaffected despite ‘animal fat’ controversy, over 16 lakh sold in 5 days

  • Over 16 lakh laddus were sold from September 19 to September 23, according to the data by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board

Updated25 Sep 2024, 09:08 PM IST
A priest performs the purification ritual 'Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana' over the 'animal fat' in Tirupati laddu row
A priest performs the purification ritual ’Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana’ over the ’animal fat’ in Tirupati laddu row(HT_PRINT)

The sale of the consecrated sweet has remain unaffected following days of controversy over the quality of Tirupati laddus under the previous YSRCP government. The world famous prasadam came under national spotlight after CM Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the ghee used to make the Tirupati laddus contained “animal fat”.

Over 16 lakh laddus were sold from September 19 to September 23, according to the data by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board. According to an India Today report, over three lakh laddus were sold to the devotees from September 19 to 23.

To corroborate their claims, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) also shared a lab report which purportedly showed that “beef tallow,” “lard,” “fish oil” and other substandard ingredients were used to make Tirupati laddus. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also formed to investigate the alleged adulteration in the prasadam.

“We are forming an SIT comprising officers of IGP and above ranks. The SIT will submit a report to the government, and we will act on that report to ensure such incidents are not repeated. I am addressing three aspects: first, purification according to tradition; second, ordering an inquiry at the IGP level; and third, ensuring only believers are part of the management committee. Finally, we will establish standard operating procedures for all temples,” Chandrababu Naidu said earlier.

A four-hour purification ritual was also held at the temple to restore the sanctity of the prasadam. “The holy ritual was a sin-free ritual. As part of it Vastu Suddhi (and) Kumbhajala Samprokshana were carried out by the ritwiks (priests),” TTD executive officer J Shyamala Rao said.

During the purification process, the temple priests were seen sprinkling holy water in potu (kitchen where laddus are made) and on the ingredients. Following the rituals, the TTD officer highlighted that devotees can set aside their fears about the quality of laddu prasadams and naivedyams. “Henceforth, the laddu prasadams and naivedyams are free from doshas (flaws) and the devotees can leave aside their doubts if any,” the TTD said in the press release.

(With agency inputs)

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 09:08 PM IST
