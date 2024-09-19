The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has claimed that lab reports of samples sent from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam show that the world renowned consecrated sweet Tirupati laddus contain “beef tallow, fish oil" and other substandard ingredients, a claim that has triggered a controversy in the state and among the devotees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The purported lab report also claimed the presence of “lard" (relating to pig fat) in the samples. The samples of the Tirupati laddu were sent to a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory. The sample receipt date was July 9, 2024 and the lab report was dated July 16.

As the lab reports emerged, TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy says, "The lab reports of samples certify that beef tallow and animal fat - lard, and fish oil were used in the preparation of ghee which was supplied to Tirumala and also the S value is only 19.7."

Copy of the lab report shared by TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy

Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy said, “CM Chandrababu Naidu had stated yesterday that animal fat was used as one of the ingredients for the preparation of ghee which was supplied to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. The lab reports of samples which were sent for testing to National Dairy Development Board in Gujarat certify that beef tallow and animal fat - lard, and fish oil were used in the preparation of ghee which was supplied to Tirumala and also the S value is only 19.7."

“This is an affront to Hindu religion...The 'prasadam' which is offered to the Lord thrice a day has been mixed with this ghee...We hope that justice will be done and Lord Govind will forgive us for whatever mistakes that have been committed," the TDP spokesperson said.

There has been, however, no confirmation from either the Andhra Pradesh government or Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.