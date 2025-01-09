Hello User
Tirupati temple stampede: What led to the tragic incident? TTD says ‘4-5K people came together…’ All you need to know

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • A stampede near the Tirupati temple resulted in six fatalities and numerous injuries Wednesday. TTD officials attributed the tragedy to overcrowding during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens. An inquiry will be conducted.

Tirupati stampede: Police personnel try to control the crowd as hundreds of devotees jostle for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam when a stampede broke out at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills, (PTI Photo)

Tirupati stampede: As many as six people lost their lives and several others have been injured after a stampede broke out near the Tirupati temple on Wednesday evening, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials said. The incident occurred near Vishnu Niwasam, close to the the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter, during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens.

Tirupati stampede: What led to the tragic stampede at Tirupati?

Chairman of the TTD, BR Naidu, said that the stampede that claimed six lives was caused by "overcrowding." Speaking to reporters after visiting the Sri Venkateswara Ramnarayan Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati, he said, "The reason (for the stampede) is overcrowding...it is an unfortunate incident...tomorrow CM will tell everything, today the complete report will come. A total of 6 people have died. some are from Tamil Nadu and some are from Andhra Pradesh. As of now, one body has been identified..."

Tirupati Municipal Commissioner, N. Mourya, told reporters, “The situation was peaceful at every counter (to take tokens for darshan) except one at MGM school... a stampede occurred there...around 4,000-5,000 people came together at a time...it is really unfortunate...now the situation is under control..."

‘Sincerely seek apology’: TTD Board Member Bhanu Prakash Reddy

TTD Board Member Bhanu Prakash Reddy said that 91 counters were set up to distribute tokens for 'Ekadasi Darshan.' Calling the incident unfortunate, he said an inquiry will take place and action will be taken. He informed that CM N. Chandrababu Naidu and the state Health Minister will visit Tirupati today, i.e. January 9.

“ ...To distribute tokens for 'Ekadasi Darshan', we opened 91 counters...it is unfortunate that stampede happened. 6 devotees died in the stampede, 40 have sustained injuries, we are providing best medical facilities possible to them. This has never happened in TTD history. I sincerely seek apology from the devotees," he told reporters.

(With inputs from ANI)

