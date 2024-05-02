India’s first private Vande Bharat sleepers to roll out by late 2025
SummaryThe prototype of the sleeper version will be ready by June next year and 80 trains will be delivered to the Railways in four years from the approval of prototype.
India’s first privately-manufactured Vande Bharat trains will get inducted into the Indian Railways by late 2025. The Kolkata-based Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. (TRSL) will launch a prototype of the sleeper version of the indigenously designed semi high-speed trains by June next year, company’s deputy CEO (passenger rolling stock) Prithish Chowdhary told Mint in an interview.