India’s first private Vande Bharat sleepers to roll out by late 2025

Apart from sleeper trains, TRSL is also eyeing manufacture of the proposed Vande Bharat Metro train that is set to be rolled out by the railways soon. “The tender for Vande Bharat Metro trains has not been published yet. We are waiting for the tenders to get published so we can analyze, understand what is being asked. But on the face of it, it seems to be a great project and we are excited about it," Chowdhary said.