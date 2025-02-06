Titan Company is in the spotlight after it announced that the premiere of ‘Made in India – A Titan Story’ on OTT platform which traces the brand's journey from its inception in 1984 to becoming one of India's most sought-after consumer brands.

Where to watch ‘Made in India – A Titan Story’? Featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh, six-part series will debut on OTT platform Amazon MX Player. Set in 1980s, Naseeruddin Shah plays the role of industrialist Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata and Jim Sarbh is portrayed as Xerces Desai. The one-minute thirty-second trailer was released five days ago, building the anticipation about how the two legends collaborated during those difficult times to build an empire with their exquisite product.

Xerxes Desai was the first managing director of Titan Company, who played a key role in setting up the company. JRD Tata, the founder of Titan Industries, was succeeded by Ratan Tata. Titan Company Limited, known for manufacturing watches, was initially named Titan Industries Limited, which also sells jewellery, eyewear, among other accessories and products.

About ‘Made in India – A Titan Story’ Based on Vinay Kamath’s bestselling book ‘Titan: Inside India’s Most Successful Consumer Brand,' ‘Made in India – A Titan Story’ is produced by Almighty Motion Picture and T-Series Films. Robbie Grewal directorial series highlights how the watch making consumer brand navigated early challenges to achieve entrepreneurial success.

The narrative follows pivotal moments in the history of watchmaking in India. Written by Karan Vyas, the web series captures all, including creation of the world's slimmest watch and Titan's path to glory.