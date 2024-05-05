Titanic, Lord of the Rings actor Bernard Hill passes away at 79
Renowned British actor Bernard Hill, famous for 'Titanic' and 'The Lord of the Rings,' has passed away at 79. From portraying Yosser Hughes to Captain Edward Smith and King Theoden, his talent and dedication to acting shone through diverse roles.
Bernard Hill, the esteemed British actor whose compelling performances graced some of the most iconic films of recent decades, including 'Titanic' and 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy, has died at the age of 79.
