A massive row errupted after Chandrababu Naidu made a startling allegation and alleged that the previous YSR Congress-led by Jagan Mohan Reddy used animal fat in consecrated sweets--'Tirupati Prasadam' instead of 'Ghee' at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) claimed that lab reports of samples sent from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam show that the world renowned consecrated sweet Tirupati laddus contain “beef tallow, fish oil" and other substandard ingredients.

Here are top updates you need to know 1. The purported lab report also claimed the presence of “lard" (relating to pig fat) in the samples. The samples of the Tirupati laddu were sent to a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory. The sample receipt date was July 9, 2024 and the lab report was dated July 16.

2. As the lab reports emerged, TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy said, “The lab reports of samples certify that beef tallow and animal fat - lard, and fish oil were used in the preparation of ghee which was supplied to Tirumala and also the S value is only 19.7."

3. Calling the allegations 'baseless', YSRCP spokesperson Narayanan Murthy told CNN-News18, "We will approach the court. These are baseless allegations by the CM. Let them prove it. The CM has hurt the sentiments of the people and he is insulting Hindus."

4. YSCRP Rajya Sabha MP Y V Subba Reddy also condemned Naidu's comments and said, "CM Chandra Babu Naidu has made baseless comments about Tirmula Tirupati Devasthanams Prasadam, which affect the sentiments of Hindus. I believe in Lord Balaji, and I know you do too. I am ready to take an oath in front of Lord Balaji; are you ready to do the same? If you are not willing to take the oath, we will proceed legally."

5. Subba Reddy accused Naidu of spreading 'fake news' while claiming that the TDP government has failed. "Before the elections, they spread false news about YSRCP, and now they continue to do so. In the past 100 days, they have failed in governance, and to suppress this, they have brought up this issue," said Reddy.

6. Further clarifying, Reddy said that during YSCRP rule they used 60 kg of ghee per day."From 2014 to 2019, procurement was carried out during our regime with enhancements. Anil Singhal continued as Executive Officer during both our regime and theirs. We require 60 kg of ghee per day for naivedya. For the past three years, we have implemented the use of organic products, including ghee, in TTD. For ghee, we source it from Rajasthan, using desi cows, with the help of donors," he said as quoted by ANI.

7. However, on the other hand, reacting to the news of lab reports, Andhra Pradesh Minister and TDP leader Nara Lokesh said that the previous government's misrule tarnished the reputation of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. He added, "We warned that if God's name is misused, it will lead to devastation. From 2019 to 2024, our alliance (Janasena Telugu Desam) criticized the then-government (YSRCP) multiple times. We exposed substandard Tirumala laddu production using animal fat, supported by lab reports. The previous government's misrule tarnished the reputation of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. We have appointed a new EO to correct past mistakes. CM Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to maintain the quality of prasadam. We have had many CMs ruling the state, but we have never seen such a government. The previous government maintained TTD solely for their own and their partners' welfare. The NDA coalition government will bring new reforms to TTD and restore its past glory."

8. Union Minister and BJP National General secretary Bandi Sanjay condemned the use of animal fat in consecrated sweets and said that tainting it is an unforgivable sin. While speaking to news agecny ANI, he said, "Tirumala laddu is considered as a very 'holy prasadam', tainting that is unforgivable sin...during the previous govt's tenure, few people from other religions where inducted in TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) board...that's why such an incident took place. I request Andhra Pradesh govt to carry out a probe immediately and strict action must be taken."

9. President of BJP OBC Morcha K Laxman demanded legal action on Thursday. Speaking with ANI, K Laxman said, "It is most unfortunate. The feelings of the Hindu community have been hurt very badly... The entire Hindu community all over the world condemns the action of the then govt. We demand the present Chandrababu-led NDA govt to take firm legal action against the officials and persons concerned who hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community."

10. The Tirupati temple is devoted to Lord Venkateswara, a manifestation of Lord Vishnu who is believed to have come to earth to deliver humanity from the trials and tribulations of the Kali Yuga. As a result, the location has been given the name Kaliyuga Vaikuntha, and the deity is known as Kaliyuga Prathyaksha Daivam.